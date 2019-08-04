|
|
Charles W. Hart
June 6, 1926 - July 7, 2019
San Jose
Charles (Chuck) died at home in his sleep at age of 93, after fighting various maladies of aging. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Arlene, grandson, Sean Hart, wife Heather, and great granddaughter Esther of Richmond, CA, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Patrick, his parents (in Milwaukee, where Chuck was born), and six siblings (he was the youngest). He graduated from Carroll University, Waukesha, WI with a degree in Physics. Arlene was his Junior Prom date and they married in 1950. Son Patrick became a District Attorney exemplifying the qualities of Chuck and Arlene.
Chuck is remembered as having a friendly, mindful nature and ready to help people. This is why people he worked with at General Electric (his only employer in his professional career), why Catholic Church parishioners, why people he met while running, why Lions in Lions Clubs of four local counties, why Lions across the US and why neighbors all became friends and appreciated Chuck. He was a respectful person, a leader, a co-worker, a confidant, a manager and one of the best examples of a Lions Club member.
In his professional career he was a young research engineer at GE X-ray in Milwaukee then a nuclear engineer and manager at GE Nuclear in San Jose obtaining a profession engineers license. He managed projects and people and received many commendations. A life-long Catholic, he became a Eucharistic Minister, a Stevens Minister and a Vigil Minister. His service to others through weddings, funerals, vigils and shared communions with those at home or in care facilities was an important part of his life.
Chuck ran track in high school and at Carroll. Exercise was part of his life and while at GE he was in the large noontime running group. Frequent participation in weekend runs resulted in many 10k races, 15 Bay to Breakers, and 4 marathons. He and Arlene were a key part of the social activities and the Lions service activities of the Cambrian Lions Club and the Cupertino Host Lions Club. He became a District Governor of District 4-C6 and the Chair of MD4 Council of (17) District Governors when he was working for GE. He held many Lions positions and many functions during 50+ years of active and involved participation in Lions.
Chuck was equally proud of being a volunteer Lion helping in a large number of community projects and activities, carrying out the "We Serve" motto of Lions Clubs International, helping others. He was a leading advocate for providing free health screening in the community and was essential to Lions District 4-C6 obtaining funding for a mobile health screening unit in 1985 and to organizing the A J Robinson Foundation, Inc. The mobile unit is referred to as the AJ and with the associated screening equipment Lions have screened thousands of adults and children (vision, hearing, diabetes).
Memorial donations can be made to the A J Robinson Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 18051, San Jose, CA 95158 (mark donations 'for new AJ' to help replace the unit that has served Lions well over the years) or a .
A Memorial Mass for Chuck will be held Friday, August 9, at 11:30 AM at Saint Christopher Catholic Church, 2278 Booksin Avenue, San Jose. Chuck was cremated and private interment will occur in the future.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019