Services
Oak Hill Memorial Park & Mortuary
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:30 PM
Transfiguration Church

Charles W. Janda


1935 - 2020
Charles W. Janda Obituary
Charles W. Janda
March 7, 1935 - Feb. 13, 2020
San Jose
Passed away peacefully February 13, 2020. Chuck was born March 7,1935 in Baltimore, MD to the late Anton and Olivia Janda. He moved to San Diego, CA at age two. Chuck enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1954, spending time in Biloxi, MS and Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada. He married the love of his life RoseAnn Taormina on June 29,1957. He graduated San Jose State University in 1967 in Mathematics while raising five children and working at night. He witnessed firsthand the growth of Silicon Valley having worked at Sylvania, Teledyne, Coherent, TTI and Octel retiring after 30+ years in Quality Assurance. His greatest joy was seeing all five children graduate college, grow in their careers, marry and raise their families. Chuck will be remembered for his love of fishing, BBQing, traveling, and spending time with family at his Discovery Bay home. He shared his time and talents generously and will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him. Chuck was preceded in death by his beloved wife RoseAnn of nearly 62 years; devoted father of Jeff(Rita), Ron(Judy), Jennifer(Derek), Greg(Kristin), Gerry(Jeanette); brother of Helena(Frank), Paul(Lorna), Ralph(Genevieve), Marilyn; brother-in-law of Marlene(Marko), Joe(Patricia); loving Grampachuck of Matthew(Desiree), Justin(Cecilia), Annette(Jared), David, Adam, Elise, Cassidy, Peytin, Benjamin, Nathan; GreatGrampa to Kai, Abigail, Jacob, Liam; uncle, cousin, friend to many. A memorial Mass will be held at Transfiguration Church March 5, 2020 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Transfiguration of which Chuck and RoseAnn were founding and devoted members for 55 years.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
