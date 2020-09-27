Charles WikstromDec 12 1950 - Sep 12 2020Fort Collins ColoradoCharlie died on the 12th of September, just 3 months before his 70th birthday. He lived a life of hard work and hard play, always knowing that life takes effort.Charlie cherished his memories of growing up in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San Jose, surrounded by cherry orchards. He was a funny guy. While the other singers in the Christmas Choir in the school auditorium at Willow Glen Elementary stood still and disciplined while singing Angels We Have Heard on High, there was Charlie hamming it up with an exaggerated GLO oooo o oooo o oooo o ria. He was also strong. He was the strong shoulder our mother leaned on after our father died when he was 13. He was also physically strong. At a Mitty High School funraiser, there was a ring the bell game; after others futilely attempted to ring the bell, Charlie stepped up grabbed the sledgehammer struck the pad and rang the bell first try.He was very mature by the age of 18 and ready to take on the world. At 21, he took off in his hippy van cross country and settled in Ft Collins Colorado. For over 40 years, he remodeled and built homes in Northern Colorado. He made many life-long friends playing handball and bicycle toured in Ireland, Scotland, England, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, and the front range of Colorado. On the 11th of September 1999, he married his beloved Barbara O'Malley; they were together for 33 years. Some of their best times were out sailing in the British Virgin Islands. Barb said that Charlie could command a room, tell a joke, and share a story (over and over) and that he was a devoted husband, good friend, and hard worker.Charlie is survived by: wife Barb, younger sister Catherine (Tom), older brother Walter (Linda), Linda + Walter's 6 children (Todd, Troy, Tami, Cory, Chad, Cris) + their many grandchildren. We will always love you, Charlie. Say hi to Mom + Dad for us.A service, including lunch + beverage + NO HOST wine bar, will take place at Loma Prieta Winery in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Please email gotfaith@cruzio.com if you knew Charlie and wish to be placed on the limited attendee list.