Charles William "Bill" Edwards
September 17, 1934 - October 5, 2019
Sunnyvale, CA
Charles William "Bill" Edwards, 85, of Sunnyvale, CA, passed away the evening of Saturday, October 5, 2019 after complications from emergency surgery. Bill was born on September 17, 1934 in Pueblo, Colorado. He graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in physics in 1957 and was immediately hired by Lockheed where he had a distinguished 62 year career that lasted until his passing.
Bill is survived by his two sons, Bryce Edwards (and wife Michelle Tran) of Sunnyvale and Courtland "Curt" Edwards of Milpitas, and granddaughter Emma Edwards. He was preceded in death by parents John Edwards and Edith Drake, and daughter Stacy Edwards.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Spangler Mortuary - Sunnyvale Chapel, 174 N Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale. Visitation will take place from 1 to 3:45 p.m.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 11, 2019