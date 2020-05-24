Charles Worden BethellMarch 5, 1928 - Sept. 17, 2019Resident of San JoseCharles Worden Bethell Jr. passed away on Sept. 17, 2019 at the age of 91. Word as he was known by all was born in Hollywood, CA to Charles Worden Bethell Sr., and Cleo Ballard Bethell.His father was an artist painting stages and scenery for the movie industry. Worden graduated from Redlands High School in June 1946. He and three friends joined the Navy and spent one year in the Philippines rebuilding bombed out runways and buildings. Another year was spent in Guam.Worden met his wife to be, Gail Thornton, in 1950 while attending Northern Arizona University. In 1951 they eloped to Las Vegas. While living in Hermosa beach he worked for Douglas Aircraft Co. then Grand Central Rocket Co. outside Redlands, CA where the family moved. After three years at Allegany Ballistics in Cumberland, MD he transferred back to Lockheed in Sunnyvale and worked on Polaris, Trident, HOE and Eric's missile programs. Word retired in 1990. Many years were spent traveling and living part time on Maui.Worden is survived by his wife Gail, sons Gary (Misty), Scott (Jennifer), grandchildren Melissa, Stephen, Joshua, Emma, great granddaughter Aubree and numerous nieces and nephews.A Hawaiian Celebration of Life was held on Maui Sat. Oct. 2, 2019.