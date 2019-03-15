|
Charles Wright Husa
Resident of Campbell
Charles Wright Husa, beloved son of Patricia Lynn Husa and Lt. Col. Richard Husa, died at home on February 22, 2019 after a lengthy battle with addiction. While growing up in a military family, his family crisscrossed the planet with assignments from Monterey, California to Brussels, Belgium. While in Europe Charles became fluent in French and developed a love for cartography.
After the family moved back to San Jose, Charles opened a successful personal training business. He will be forever missed by his aunt Dorothy Husa, his cousins Bob, Carol, and Lorene Husa, and his cousins Michael, Thomas, Robert, and Candice (Economides) Flautt. Chuck will also be remembered by many friends who loved him.
A Memorial will be held Saturday, April 13, 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Bible Church, 3505 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
