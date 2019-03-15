Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula Bible Church
3505 Middlefield Road
Palo Alto, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Husa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Wright Husa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Wright Husa Obituary
Charles Wright Husa
Resident of Campbell
Charles Wright Husa, beloved son of Patricia Lynn Husa and Lt. Col. Richard Husa, died at home on February 22, 2019 after a lengthy battle with addiction. While growing up in a military family, his family crisscrossed the planet with assignments from Monterey, California to Brussels, Belgium. While in Europe Charles became fluent in French and developed a love for cartography.
After the family moved back to San Jose, Charles opened a successful personal training business. He will be forever missed by his aunt Dorothy Husa, his cousins Bob, Carol, and Lorene Husa, and his cousins Michael, Thomas, Robert, and Candice (Economides) Flautt. Chuck will also be remembered by many friends who loved him.
A Memorial will be held Saturday, April 13, 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Bible Church, 3505 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.


View the online memorial for Charles Wright Husa
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
Download Now