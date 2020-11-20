1/1
Charline Setsuko Hane
1925 - 2020
Charline Setsuko Hane
March 2, 1925 - November 10, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Surrounded by her family, Setsuko passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born in Olathe, Colorado and moved to Japan when she was 7 years old. She graduated from college in Japan and returned to the US in 1949 to seek opportunities to help support her family in Japan. After marrying Mitsugi in 1954, she enjoyed selling fresh vegetables at the family farm in Mountain View while raising her 4 children. She loved caring for her grandchildren, sewing kimonos, water color painting, Japanese calligraphy, ikebana, gardening, and bonsai. Setsuko was active in several community organizations including Buddhist Women's Association, Hiroshima Kenjinkai, San Jose Bonsai Club, and Yu-Ai Kai.
Loving wife of 55 years to Mitsugi (deceased). Beloved mother of Gene (Audrey), Gerald (Susan), Louise (Keith), Wayne (Jeannie). Grandmother of Elizabeth, James, Carolyn, Evan, Stephen (Katrina), Kristine, Kyle and Derek. Great Grandmother of Jimmy. Preceded in death by her siblings Hisako, James Hiromi, Nobuya, Hideko, Tom and Kaoru.
Setsuko cherished the special moments spent with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who were so fortunate to have known her.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
