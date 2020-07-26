Charlotte Ann Boileau
June 10, 1937 - July 20, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Mrs. Charlotte Ann Boileau, 83, of San Jose, CA passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 with her family by her side. It is hard to find the right words to pay tribute to the woman who raised and cared for you. Writing this obituary is the perfect way to pay tribute to Charlotte who always did her best for her family and friends.
Charlotte was born to parents Charles Benjamin Swartz and Verna Mae Neville on June 10, 1937 in Scranton, PA. She grew up as the second youngest of six children and attended Moscow High School. In 1958 she finished nursing school at Philadelphia General and married her college sweetheart, Walter Frank Boileau, Sr. It was love at first sight.They had three children, twins, and younger daughter. Charlotte worked in nursing for 39 years while raising her family. Her husband Walter worked for I.B.M. and died in 1999. Charlotte moved to the Villages of San Jose becoming active in San Jose Woman's Club, Opera San Jose, playing piano and organ for several churches, Bridge Club, painting and Republican Club. One of her beloved activities was walking with the Villages Pole-Walkers. Charlotte was amazingly active with so many members of the community.
Charlotte is survived by her three children Walter Frank Boileau, Jr., Andrea Boileau Thomas and Jean Boileau Cassetta, as well as six grandsons -Harrison Thomas, Michael Boileau, Matthew Thomas, Rosario Cassetta, Brian Thomas and Jeffery Thomas. In addition, five great grandchildren - Alissa Chacon, Miranda Thomas, Faith Thomas, Kode Thomas and Chloe Thomas, (with one on the way), and one great-great grandson Sylas Collision. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Verna Mae; her sisters, Jean Mayer, Louise Swartz, Marguerite McLain and her brothers, Glen Swartz and Lloyd Swartz. She dearly loved her faith and family.
It would be wrong to say that Charlotte lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Charlotte stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. While Charlotte's family grieves her loss, we are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit. Donations are welcome in-lieu of flowers to Opera San Jose. Donations will be used to support the careers of young resident artists. Kindly send donations to: Opera San Jose, 2149 Paragon Dr., S.J. CA 95131 or visit their website at operasj.org
. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we will be be celebrating Charlotte's life at a later date.