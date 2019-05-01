Charlotte Anne Chastain

August 1, 1929 ~ April 20, 2019

Resident of San Jose, California

Charlotte was born at home, in the country, in Howe Texas. She was raised between Texas and Oklahoma by parents and relatives during the depression. At times she helped the family by picking cotton.

She moved to Dallas at age 12, and worked various jobs while attending school. She married a Navy man, Ray Chastain, in Corpus Christy 1947, and started an adventurous life of moving, and travelling. In 1964 Ray retired from the Navy and went to work for IBM, in San Jose. They never moved again.

Charlotte was always active in one capacity or another in schools, scouts, and sports. When Claudia married and Steve joined the army in 1970, her horizons expanded. She added volunteerism, women's clubs, bridge clubs, and bowling. Not only was she a volunteer herself, she solicited & organized others. She was a community leader.

The list of Veterans hospital social activities she has been involved with is enormously long, but they all share the theme of bringing fun activities to vets and their families. Charlotte received a White House Presidential volunteer service award. She was also recognized for over 12,000 hours of service over 43 years with Veterans Admin Voluntary Services. During this service she established the " Very Special Arts Program", giving vets the opportunity to create and express themselves. Most of these vets were handicapped, mentally or physically. This event is now co-sponsored by the Kennedy Center of Performance Arts and the General Federation of Women's Clubs, nationwide, Charlotte also received the Decoration of Chivalry from IOOF. She is a Past President of the Women's Club, was a member of Rebekah Philotesian Lodge 145, and was Outstanding Volunteer of the Year. One of her favorite programs was the Chordettes, a choral group that entertained at local convalescent hospitals. She received other awards from the US Senate, and the Junior League of San Jose, the Mayor, etc. She also established a local chapter of the Red Hats.

Charlotte was predeceased by her husband Ray Chastain in 2013. She is survived by children Claudia Klindt (Robert), Steven Chastain (Annette), grandchildren Kevin Cole (Aimee), Kelly Cole (Max), Zachery Chastain, Erin Chastain, & great grandchildren Russell Oberg & Cleo Cole.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services for Charlotte will be Saturday May 4, at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Viewing at 1 pm, Service at 2 pm, and Internment at 3 pm.





View the online memorial for Charlotte Anne Chastain Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary