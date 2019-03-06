|
|
Charlotte Frederika Broers
Feb. 24, 1932 - Feb. 25, 2019
Resident of Gustine
Born Charlotte Frederika van der Wijck in 1932 on West Java, Indonesia, Charlotte passed away in late February at the age of 87.
She married Wouter Broers in Den Haag, the Netherlands in 1955. Briefly settling in Allentown, Pennsylvania, she and her young family moved to San Jose, California more than fifty years ago.
Charlotte found her passion in both her decades long career at the Alum Rock Union School District and her devoted faith to the Christian church.
Charlotte is survived by her five sons: Dan, Charles, Lodewijk, Edward, and Jerome, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
