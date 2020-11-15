Charlsie MarshallNovember 24, 1930 - October 15, 2020Long time resident of CupertinoCharlsie Marshall, 89, passed away on October 15, 2020; born in Los Banos, spent her youth in Watsonville, with occasional stays in Dos Palos. After high school graduation, she married David Marshall and moved to Anchorage, AK where she attended business school. They had two children, David and Kim. Charlsie maintained a professional office career, promoting from records clerk to senior Human Resources administrator. She retired from Shugart Corporation to oversee the wellbeing of elderly family members. She enjoyed music from the big band era, classical piano, and felt enriched by her multi-cultural associations provided by her career. She is preceded in death by her daughter Kim, and by her son David who died suddenly just prior.She is survived by her beloved son-in-law Barry Bassola, 8 nieces and nephews: Roberta Fleming, Fred Lint, Barbara Roberson, Debara Whitley, Eldrege Worrell, Jonathan Snyder, Melody Green, Jewellee Snyder, 10 great nieces and nephews and, her dearest and close friend of over 50 years Jackie Ruiz and family.Charlsie has been cremated; ashes will be scattered at sea. The family thanks you for remembering them in your prayers. Donations can be made to the Salvation Army, her favored charity.