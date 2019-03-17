Home

Cheri Lynn Hussey


1969 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cheri Lynn Hussey Obituary
Cheri Lynn Hussey
Feb 23, 1969 - Oct 29, 2018
San Jose
Cheri was a devoted wife, mother and sister, an avid reader and an accomplished quilter. Cheri was preceded in death by her parents Cyril and Angie Bowers. She is survived by her sisters Michelle Graham (Tim) and Julie Dawson (David) as well as her husband Christopher and children Christian Cusiter (Mary) and Penelope Hussey. In lieu of flowers please consider supporting one of your local hospice organizations.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2019
