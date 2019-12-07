|
|
Cheryl Ann Reed
August 2, 1949 - November 29, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Cheryl Ann Reed Passed away on the Friday after Thanksgiving after a long fight with cancer. Cheryl was born in San Jose, CA and graduated from Washington High School in Fremont. After attending Ohlone College she worked for Hewlett Packard and then Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati. When Activision was a start-up company she worked as Assistant to the President, and then Investor Relations Manager as the company went public. Later Cheryl trained in bodywork and massage and had her own massage practice for many years. Cheryl found out about the work of Marion Rosen and trained in The Rosen Method Bodywork and Rosen Movement. In her last few years she was a Rosen Movement teacher for cancer survivors.
Cheryl did much volunteer work in her life and especially was fond of programs that helped children. She volunteered with The Center for Living with Dying, Child Advocates, and Master Gardeners of Santa Clara Valley. At Master Gardeners she volunteered at the Teaching Garden Program giving children teaching tours of a community garden. She taught them about plants and beneficial insects. Cheryl was an avid gardener; she found joy and healing working in the earth.
Cheryl was extremely compassionate to all, and always gave people the benefit of the doubt in any situation. She always put others first, and her gentle loving spirit will be missed by many.
Cheryl is survived by her husband Paul, devoted sons Ryan Albo (Monica) of San Francisco, Evan Reed (Katie) of Sacramento, and Grandchildren Lucas, Natasha, Mateo, Gavin, Gabriel, and Winter. She is also survived by her mother Loretta Powell of Napa, and sisters Janet Wall of Napa, Lori George of Napa and Janel Wilcox of Roseville. Cheryl is also survived by her first husband Tony Albo (Roz) of Prescott, AZ.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday Dec. 14th at 2pm at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue in Sunnyvale, CA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to any organization that helps children.
View the online memorial for Cheryl Ann Reed
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 7, 2019