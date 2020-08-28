Cheryl AustinFeb. 21, 1949 - Aug. 21, 2020Resident of El Cerrito, CACheryl Anne Austin, 71, of El Cerrito, CA, passed away Friday August 21, 2020, peacefully at home. She is survived by her Husband, Craig, son Rodney and granddaughter Abigail. Along with Cheryl's brother, Kenneth and Sister-in-law, Frances, in Orange CA and Sister, Mary in Lewiston, CA, Sister-and brother-in-law, Debra and Robert in Redwood City, also several nieces and nephews in California and Washington, and the many young people over the years that called her 'Mom".Cheryl was born in Berkeley, CA., and grew up in Richmond and Pinole and went to De Anza High School in Richmond. She married her high school sweetheart, Craig, in 1967, and lived in El Cerrito for the past 49 years. She was a homemaker and chose to stay home and take care of her family. She was a wife, mother, sister and friend to many.She loved to go on road trips around this great country with Craig and would be gone for weeks and months at a time, often traveling with her brother Kenneth and Frances.Cheryl and Craig enjoyed each moment they had together. She will be missed by many; she left this life too soon for all of us.