My condolence go out to her family she was a great advocate for individuals with IDD/DD
May Cheryl Rest In Peace.
Cheryl Hewitt
April 23, 1960 - May 21, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Cheryl Hewitt, resident of San Jose and disability rights advocate, passed away on May 21, 2020 surrounded by her sisters and a close friend. Cheryl was a strong leader with a kind heart dedicated to helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their best lives. Cheryl's gift was to see the inherent strengths of the individual and not their disability. Cheryl's commitment to advocating for people with disabilities took many forms. Cheryl served as Chairperson of the Regional Advisory Committee of SCDD Central Coast Office, Chair of the San Andreas Regional Center Self-Determination Advisory Committee, Vice-President of the Board of Directors for Silicon Valley Independent Living Center, and Consultant on Disability in the Office of Santa Clara County Board of Supervisor Member, Dave Cortese. Through her work, Cheryl amplified the voices of people with disabilities and raised awareness of barriers they faced, both at the individual and systemic levels. Cheryl's advocacy continues through the work and commitment of those who knew her and were inspired by her story. A Celebration of Life will be held via Zoom on Saturday, June 20, 2020 to honor and remember Cheryl. Email centralcoast@scdd.ca.gov for details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cheryl's name to the Silicon Valley Independent Living Center: www.svilc.org.
View the online memorial for Cheryl Hewitt
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.