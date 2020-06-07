Cheryl Kay LaVelleResident of Florence, ORJanuary 30, 1955 - April 28, 2020After a long struggle, Cheryl Kay LaVelle passed away due to kidney failure and other complications of diabetes. Former Resident of Los Gatos, CA. Cheryl was born in Tampa, FL, to George and Phyllis LaVelle. When Cheryl was three years old, the LaVelle's moved to Hagerstown, Indiana. In 1960 Cheryl moved with her family to Los Gatos, CA, where she loved the Santa Cruz beach and surfing scene. She graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1973 and earned an EKG Technician certificate in 1974.Cheryl pursued a career in medical-related jobs, working in medical records offices at hospitals in Northern California, Nevada, and Oregon. She moved to Florence, OR, in 1995 and worked as an administrator at the Ambulance District.Cheryl is survived by a sister, Jacqueline (Clark), brother Jack, and Aunts Marcia, Anita, and Sheryl (Ron). She was preceded in death by her brother Larry and her parents. Cheryl was the proud aunt of Philip (Jennifer) and Garrett (Amy). She loved all animals, but truly cherished her dachshunds Gracie and Lilly.To honor Cheryl, donations can be made to the Humane Society in Florence: Oregon Coast Humane Society, 2840 Rhododendron Dr., Florence, OR 97439, or to a Humane Society of your choice.