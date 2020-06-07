Cheryl Kay LaVelle
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Kay LaVelle
Resident of Florence, OR
January 30, 1955 - April 28, 2020
After a long struggle, Cheryl Kay LaVelle passed away due to kidney failure and other complications of diabetes. Former Resident of Los Gatos, CA. Cheryl was born in Tampa, FL, to George and Phyllis LaVelle. When Cheryl was three years old, the LaVelle's moved to Hagerstown, Indiana. In 1960 Cheryl moved with her family to Los Gatos, CA, where she loved the Santa Cruz beach and surfing scene. She graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1973 and earned an EKG Technician certificate in 1974.
Cheryl pursued a career in medical-related jobs, working in medical records offices at hospitals in Northern California, Nevada, and Oregon. She moved to Florence, OR, in 1995 and worked as an administrator at the Ambulance District.
Cheryl is survived by a sister, Jacqueline (Clark), brother Jack, and Aunts Marcia, Anita, and Sheryl (Ron). She was preceded in death by her brother Larry and her parents. Cheryl was the proud aunt of Philip (Jennifer) and Garrett (Amy). She loved all animals, but truly cherished her dachshunds Gracie and Lilly.
To honor Cheryl, donations can be made to the Humane Society in Florence: Oregon Coast Humane Society, 2840 Rhododendron Dr., Florence, OR 97439, or to a Humane Society of your choice.


View the online memorial for Cheryl Kay LaVelle

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved