Cheryl Koopman

June 14, 1950 - May 14, 2019

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Cheryl Ann Koopman, Ph.D. died of multiple injuries on May 14, 2019 following a fall near her home in South Lake Tahoe, CA. She was 68 years old. Dr. Koopman was into Year 4 of her retirement from Stanford University School of Medicine as Professor Emerita of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. During these "retirement" years, she continued active research collaborations with her colleagues and mentoring students. Dr. Koopman was also an avid follower of the political landscape and happenings of the day with a focus on social justice and world peace. Her 1980s interest and study of psychological perspectives on preventing nuclear war as a Post-Doc at the School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University was vibrant in 2019 as well. With friends and family, she shared her knowledge and experiences as a political activist from earlier days, complete with comprehensive historical analyses, humor and hope. Leisure activities included relaxing time with her beloved husband, planning a dance room in their home for joyful entertaining, reading, hiking in nature, bird watching and feeding, as well as spending time with friends and family who often visited.

Dr. Koopman was an expert in her field with advanced training in psychology, education, psychiatry, and political science from several leading research universities, including a B.A. in Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley, M.A. in Educational Psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Ph.D. from the University of Virginia with double majors in Educational Psychology and Program Evaluation. She completed postdoctoral training fellowships at Harvard University and Columbia University.

Dr. Koopman was a nationally and internationally recognized academic scientist who made significant contributions to understanding stress and health in the social/political context. She was a member of the faculty at Columbia University prior to joining Stanford University in 1992. Those who knew her will recall her enthusiasm, dedication and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others with her work on issues related to HIV, cancer, Lyme disease, global health among other areas.

During her career, she published hundreds of peer-reviewed scholarly articles and book chapters on her areas of focus. She served as President of the International Society of Political Psychology, co-founded the Massachusetts Psychologists for Social Responsibility, and served on the Executive Committee of the New York Psychologists for Social Responsibility. Dr. Koopman was a beloved teacher and mentor to hundreds of students and trainees. She serviced as a Core Faculty member in the PGSP-Stanford Psy.D Consortium and to honor her contributions, particularly as a dissertation mentor for 44 doctoral students, the program recently named their annual student dissertation award the "Cheryl Koopman Dissertation of the Year Award."

Dr. Koopman was born in Red Bluff, CA to Norma Jean Long and William Warren Koopman. She is predeceased by her brother Brad Koopman and survived by her husband, Glen H. DeMaria, her daughter, Shannon DeMaria (Neil Zawacki), her sister-in-law, Jill DeMaria; three sisters – Valerie Cheasty (Robert), Tamara Koopman, Maureen Gustafson (Steve), three of four brothers: Jeff Koopman (Jane), Greg Koopman (Roxanne), Jason Koopman, and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

The families will be holding private memorial services that will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to send donations to . The family will receive mail sent to Glen Demaria, P.O. BOX 8876, SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA 96158.

