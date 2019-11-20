|
|
Cheryl Lynn Hasha
June 22, 1948 - November 5, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Cheryl Lynn Hasha, beloved wife, mom, and Nana gently passed from this Earth November 5, 2019, surrounded by her family and cradled by her soulmate Marty, at Good Samaritan Hospital after briefly battling aggressive uterine cancer. She was 71.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Clarence L. Wheeler and Margaret Wheeler (nee Roberts), Cheryl's early years were in Ohio and Los Angeles, moving to Los Gatos in 1956. She attended Los Gatos HS, and was a National Merit Finalist, talented in Acting, Musicals, Debate, French, and swim team. She got great joy in providing water therapy and swim lessons for special-needs children. She received the prestigious LGHS Olivia De Havilland award: a long-term source of pride. Her father Clarence L. Wheeler, a WW2 Purple Heart veteran and engineer, was vitally involved in secret Cold War KH-X satellites at Lockheed. Her mother, Margaret Wheeler, a graduate of Oberlin college, devoted herself to family and church, and became a kind and loving Nana to Melanie and Alison.
After attending UCSC, she briefly followed her adventurous bohemian spirit to the Summer of Love. She was consistently the designated caretaker of more experimental friends, so they remained safe and sane. Studies resumed at De Anza College, earning her AA. Afterward, she was awarded the singular soprano scholarship at Santa Clara University, and graduated Summa Cum Laude (first) in 1973, a unique achievement for a music-theater major.
Her renown in the South Bay was as vocalist, actress, musician, conductor, choreographer, theater performer, educator, and music minister, often performing with Marty. In recent years, she established herself as a skilled contract law professional. Her fervent attention to detail and context made all those who were under her direction and influence better for the experience.
Cheryl is survived by her soulmate of 40 sweet years, Martin (Marty) and daughters Alison Hasha-Olivo and Melanie Borin. Also, sons-in-law Arthur Olivo and Shawn Borin, and her sister Laurel Adler of Los Angeles survive. Cheryl gave so much love to grandchildren Lindsey, Matthew, Lukas Reef, and her dear Kora, treasuring family times and special getaways. She is immeasurably missed. A really big full loving and gracious life whisked away too soon: so many beautiful adventures still to go. Did she have passion? Absolutely, in every way. Sleep well until I see you there, my one and only love. Au revoir, my Cherrie Amore.
Memorial is at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Saratoga Federated Church. Interment will be at Los Gatos Memorial Park.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 29, 2019