1925 - 2019
June 5, 1925 ~ August 24, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Chester Marynowski passed away on August 24th, 2019, at home, in his sleep, after battling a heart condition, bladder cancel, and dementia. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children: Andra Marynowski, Lori Patterson (Jim), Cara Prunty (Jim), and Janet Churchill (Jim). And his grandchildren: Greg, Tiffany, Tyler, Ashlie and Amanda and his great-granddaughter Hailey.
He was born in NY, went to University of Pennsylvania and USC on the GI Bill, after serving in WWII, and has lived in the bay area since 1949. He spent most of his career as a chemical engineer at Stanford Research Institute, and later moved to the Bahamas working for Syntex for 3 years before he retired.
He was a hardworking, wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed.
There will be a private funeral service and a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 12, Noon, at the Campbell Community Center, Multi-Purpose Room, #50 Building M, 1 W. Campbell Ave, Campbell CA 95008.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019
