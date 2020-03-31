|
|
Chitra Dinakar
March 10, 1966 ~ March 27, 2020
Resident of Stanford
Chitra Dinakar, who was a physician at Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City and later, Stanford University passed away on March 27th. A sparkling bundle of energy and intellect with an unwavering true north, her award-winning contributions to allergy and immunology had a tremendous influence on innumerable patients, mentees and colleagues. She was a champion sprinter and a talented dancer. Her light continues to shine bright in her sons Akshay and Bhavish, and her husband, siblings and parents take immense pride in her spectacular life. Private funeral services on Tue, March 31st followed by celebratory event at a later date.
View the online memorial for Chitra Dinakar
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 31, 2020