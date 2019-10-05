|
|
Chiyeko Takeda
May 27, 1931 - September 26, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Chiye Takeda passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 at the age of 88. A life long resident of San Jose, she was married to Herbert Takeda for 53 years, who passed away in 2008. She is survived by her children Tim (Vivian) Takeda, Leslie (Gary) Morrison, Alan (Nancy) Takeda and Steven (Dian) Takeda. She was a devoted grandmother to Erin, Janel, Kelly, Kyle, Kendal and Cole. She is survived by her sister Frances (Henry) Watanabe, brothers Al (Jan) Kogura and Bill Kogura, and numerous nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by parents Kohei and Hatsuyo Kogura and siblings Aki (Ed) Yoshioka, James Kogura, Kazu (Mits) Kumamoto and Tachi (Grace) Kogura.
During World War 2, Chiye and her family were interned at Gila River Concentration Camp #1. After the War, she graduated from San Jose High School in 1949 and then received her A.A. in Library Sciences at San Jose State. In 1978, she was diagnosed as diabetic but that didn't slow her down. She had a spirit of adventure and loved to travel. International destinations included multiple trips to Japan, Scotland, England, France, Italy, China, South Korea, Thailand, Cambodia and Canada. Domestic travels included Washington D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Georgia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida, Hawaii and Washington. Her hobbies included antiques, candlewick crystal and kokeishi doll collections which she prominently displayed throughout her house. She also loved going to flea markets and garage sales. Her favorite TV pastime was watching the Golden State Warriors and Korean dramas. In her more active days, Chiye was a member of the V.F.W. women's auxiliary, Yu-Ai-Kai and the San Jose Buddhist Church. She enjoyed working on the annual Church rummage sale and helping at the annual Obon festival until health issues made her stop.
Over the last 4 years, she was an active resident of Regency of Evergreen which later became Atria of Evergreen. During her time there she made many friends and enjoyed playing poker, rummikub and bingo. Chiye's family would like to thank the staff at Atria of Evergreen for the 24/7 care and support. The family would also like to thank the San Jose Buddhist Church and Willow Glen Funeral Home for making all the funeral arrangements. In lieu of koden, donations can be made to the San Jose Buddhist Church Phase II Education Building.
Private services have already been held.
View the online memorial for Chiyeko Takeda
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 5, 2019