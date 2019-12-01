|
Chiyoko Nerio
Resident of San Jose
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Chiyoko Nerio, 103 years old, was born in Lompoc, CA on December 20, 1915 to Yataro and Masa Wakimoto. She passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019 in her home. She went to Japan at an early age with her parents. She returned in 1935 and married her husband, Seiichi Nerio. She was predeceased by her husband Seiichi, her brother and sister -in-law Tsutomu "Tom" and Margarita Rose Wakimoto. She is survived by daughters Hisako (Albert deceased) Ando, Yoko and Briton Berglund, June and Sunao Honda, 6 grandchildren Rick, Perry (Lily), Michelle (Rod), Karen, Kent, and Kristine (Ryan), 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Most of all she enjoyed and had great pleasure being with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private services have been held.
