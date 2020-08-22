1/
Chong Cha Park
1944 - 2020
Chong Cha Park
August 23, 1944 - July 31, 2020
South Korea
Chong Cha Park, 75, of Santa Clara, CA, passed away on July 31st in her home after battling pancreatic cancer. She was born on August 23, 1944, in South Korea. She was a devoted mother and wife, and a loving grandmother to her two granddaughters. Chong Cha dedicated her life to God, her children, and friends and families of the New Heaven Community Church. She was known for her generosity and kindness. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
