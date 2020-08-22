Chong Cha ParkAugust 23, 1944 - July 31, 2020South KoreaChong Cha Park, 75, of Santa Clara, CA, passed away on July 31st in her home after battling pancreatic cancer. She was born on August 23, 1944, in South Korea. She was a devoted mother and wife, and a loving grandmother to her two granddaughters. Chong Cha dedicated her life to God, her children, and friends and families of the New Heaven Community Church. She was known for her generosity and kindness. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.