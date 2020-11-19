Chris DaleyApr 19, 1958 - Nov 15, 2020Discovery BayChris Daley resident of Discovery Bay passed away peacefully at age 62 after a brave battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Rose Daley, sons Joseph, Joshua & Jacob Daley along with brother Craig Daley, sister Ali Brook. Chris's parents were Gary "Moe" Daley and Sally Daley (both deceased). Chris a 4th generation Californian grew up in San Jose, spent his working career in the family business Daley's Drywall & Taping, Inc progressing his way from drywall installer, to foreman, superintendent, estimator, project manager. As Vice President and partner Chris helped the company grow to one of the Bay Area's largest premier subcontractors while at the same time raising 3 sons. Chris's no nonsense straight to the point management style all with a bit of humor gained him the respect of fellow employees and long-time clients. Chris is a great mentor using his 'John Wayne' charisma and ability to 'plant seeds' in your mind to help you on the right course, before you even know it. As Chris & Rose prepared for retirement, they moved to Discovery Bay's "Live where you play" community and continued his passion for faith, fast cars and great cooking. Chris devotion to wife Rose and their inseparable joy of life is a wonderful model of a loving marriage. Services will be private.