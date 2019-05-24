Chris Reed

Nov. 18, 1951 - May 2, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Glenn Christopher (Chris) Reed was born November 18, 1951 in San Jose to Frank and Mary Ellen Reed and died suddenly in his residence on May 2, 2019.

Chris spent his life doing what he liked, working with his hands. He worked at two family business, the San Jose Paper Box Company and Laminated Paper Products. He worked for many years at Coast Counties as a diesel truck mechanic. Chris finished his career as Field Supervisor for American Kitchen and Bath where he performed custom remodels in Silicon Valley when he was forced to retire due to medical reasons.

Chris married the love of his life Elizabeth Roach on November 30, 1991 at Saint Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in San Jose, where they remained to raise their family. Chris had a tremendous sense of humor, taking after his father and his family was the most important thing to him.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Frank and beloved wife of twenty seven years, Elizabeth. He is survived by his mother Mary Ellen, his brothers Frank (Skip) and Keith, his sister Anne Jeannette, his children, Amy, Aaron, Kayla and Jessica, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

There will be a private service held at Saint Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Carson City, NV. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.





