Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond's Church
Menlo Park, CA
Chris Scott
June 20, 1952 - April 17, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Christopher Scott, aged 66, passed away on April 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, CA.
Chris was the beloved brother of Joan Arioto, Julie Tufts, Stephen and their spouses. Loving uncle to his niece, four nephews and three grand nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Reid and Catherine Scott.
Chris was born in Palo Alto, graduated from St Francis High School and attended Foothill College. He worked in construction and landscaping for many years.
Chris was creative, kind and talented in many areas. He loved gardening and cooking and was quite artistic. He especially enjoyed vacations at Lake Tahoe and was an avid fisherman. He loved music and was a loyal 49ers, Warriors and Giants fan.
Chris's gentle nature and his presence in the family will be greatly missed but he leaves us with many happy memories. Family traditions were one of his greatest joys.
A Mass and Celebration of Life will be on June 7th at 10 a.m. at St. Raymond's Church, Menlo Park. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his favorite cause Keep Tahoe Blue.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 31, 2019
