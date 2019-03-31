Christa Massell

March 31, 1936 - January 21, 2019

Palm Desert

Christa (Chris) Dorothea Massell passed away at her home in Palm Desert on January 21, 2019. She was 82.

Christa was born in Erlangen, Germany to Friedrich and Babetta Sponsel. Her parents and brothers, Friedrich (Fritz) and Georg, and nephew Rainer predeceded her.

Christa is survived by daughter Lisa (Molnar) and her husband Bill; sons Scot, and Fred and his wife Linda Maxon; grandson Dylan; and her German nephews and nieces, Peter, Sabine, Klaus and Gisela and their families; and sister-in-law Elfriede.

Nicknamed Mausi by her family, Christa grew up in war-time Germany; the cellar of the family home was used as the neighborhood air raid shelter during the bombings of nearby Nuremberg. In post-war Erlangen, Christa finished her schooling and worked as a photo technician.

With ex-husband, Ben, and family, Chris traveled the world, leaving Erlangen in 1955, for Boston, Massachusetts then New Haven, Connecticut. Life in Harare, Zimbabwe; Nairobi, Kenya; and Southern California followed. The family settled in Palo Alto in 1967 where Christa lived for the next thirty years, working for twenty five years at Macy's at the Stanford Shopping Center, and raising her family. After retirement, Christa moved to a house in Palm Desert with a beautiful view of the Chocolate Mountains.

Christa had a fine fashion sense honed from her years at Macy's, but what she valued most from her time there were the many enduring friendships she made.

For most of her life, Chris enjoyed a wide variety of sports: tennis, racquetball, bicycling, walking, and table tennis, at which she excelled. She was an avid bridge player, and life-long reader - for many years in German, then later in English.

Chris had a wonderful sense of humor and fun with a particular fondness for British sitcoms. Christa also loved animals. From her childhood pet rabbit to the many dogs and cats her children fondly remember, her house usually had at least one animal keeping the family company.

Christa always kept her home town of Erlangen in her heart, returning over the years to visit her family and always staying at the house she grew up in, "Omi's Place."

A celebration of her life will be held in the summer.





