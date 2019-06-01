Mercury News Obituaries
|
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
408-779-7990
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
View Map
Christian Clinton Simonsen


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christian Clinton Simonsen Obituary
Christian Clinton Simonsen
February 4, 1953 - May 24, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
Christian Clinton Simonsen, born February 4, 1953 in Gilroy, CA, passed away in a plane crash in Grover, UT on Friday, May 24, 2019, along with his wife, Lynn Ann Anderson-Simonsen. Chris and Lynn were on their way home to Morgan Hill, CA after visiting several National Parks in Utah and visiting with Christian Jr., Jen, and Leandra in Salt Lake City.
Chris was preceded in death by his brother, Wade Simonsen, brother-in-law David Perez, mother Elizabeth (Rhodes) Simonsen, father Harry C. Simonsen, and by his adoptive mother Bonnie L. Simonsen. Chris is survived by his 2 sons, Christian Jr. (Jennifer) of Salt Lake City, UT and Dan (Tiffany) of Frisco, TX; step-daughters Karri Becker of Fargo, ND, Jodi Satterlee of Reno, NV, Hannah Anderson of Morgan Hill, CA, Cailey Anderson of Arcatia, CA; granddaughters Presley, Skylar, and Leandra; brothers Eric Simonsen and Sean Simonsen (Michele); sisters Laurie Perez and Jean Alkire (Randy Beaver). He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews: Anthony and Steven Perez (Laurie), Nathaniel and Julia Lierly (Jeanne), Keith Simonsen and Kelly Benshoof (Wade), Sean and Valerie Simonsen (Sean), and Melody and Laura Simonsen (Eric). He leaves behind Uncle Ed and Sandy Johnson, Ruth Johnson, step-brother Ed Thorp, and cousins Christopher Linthurst, Jennifer Linthurst, Christie Gamble, Judy Guardino, Paul Corbin, and Patty Lua. Chris leaves behind many beloved colleagues from his work and his Saturdays on the golf course with his golf buddies. He was married to Karen Simonsen of Frisco, TX, the mother of his children, and to Lynn Anderson of Morgan Hill, whom he had married March 13, 2018. He was born in Gilroy, CA but spent his adolescence growing up in Stillwater, MN, where, with his brothers Eric and Wade, he found his passion for fishing and science. After graduating from high school at Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, MA, Chris went to Stanford and then the University of Utah, where he earned a PhD in Molecular Biology. After graduation, Chris began his career with Genentech and worked with many of the Bay Area's leading scientists over the years. He also worked for Invitron, Aragen, Sierra BioSource, Serologicals Corp, and most recently, Alector. Over the past 3 years, Chris lived with Lynn and Hannah and Cailey in Morgan Hill. A fisherman who loved his summer trips to Alaska with the boys and the occasional Simonsen female family member. Chris enjoyed spending the Christmas holidays with Lynn and her daughters in Hawaii, and liked that it was becoming a tradition. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00A.M at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, 17720 Monterey Street, Morgan Hill, followed by a reception and celebration of Chris' life to be held at Mama Mia's Gilroy. Donations to Moreland Little League may be made in lieu of flowers.


View the online memorial for Christian Clinton Simonsen
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 1, 2019
