|
|
Christina Francisco
June 24, 1926 - November 6, 2019
San Jose, CA
Entered into rest Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 93. Born on June 24, 1926, in San Jose, CA.
Devoted mother of Rocco, Jr., Sam (Barbara) and Michael (Jo Ann). Cherished grandmother of Krissy, Kerrie (Scott), Rocky, Lisa, Samantha and America (Jason). Dearest great-grandmother of Amanda, Rachel, Jordane, Zach, Cole, Phoebe, Robert, Vincent, Dominic, Shaiya, Rocky, Jr., Aris, Cleo and Zion. Adored great, great-grandmother of Asher. She is also survived by her loving caretaker, Naomi. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Rocco, several brothers and sisters, and two adored daughter-in-laws Stephanie and Toni Ann.
Christina worked seasonally at San Jose Cannery on Hicks and Alma. She started as a laborer and quickly became the head floor lady, during tomato and string bean seasons.
She was the President of the Italian Women's Tricarico Social Club and volunteered her time at Second Harvest Food Bank, for over 30 years.
Christina will be greatly missed at our weekly family dinners, birthday celebrations, holidays, traditional baking sessions with her grandchildren and by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She loved to cook, her church, her friends, taking care of her great-grandchildren and most importantly, she loved her three sons and family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 10am at Oak Hill Funeral Home, Chapel of the Oaks, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125, with a celebration of Christina's life immediately following. Private burial will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Oak Hill Memorial Park, in San Jose. In lieu of flowers, Christina's wish was to make a donation to in her honor.
View the online memorial for Christina Francisco
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 22, 2019