Christine Adzich Greer

Former Resident of Cupertino

Christine Adzich Greer fell asleep in the Lord on July 2, 2019, at her home in Agoura Hills, CA after a courageous battle with cancer. Born to Helen and +Radovan "Roy" Adzich, she grew up in Cupertino, attending Monta Vista High School and later San Jose State University.

She held numerous senior-level sales and marketing positions in Northern and Southern California, eventually settling in Southern California, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Scott Greer.

Christine was a role model for facing cancer with determination and unshakable optimism. She truly loved people, especially her family and friends, and was a best friend to many.

She is survived by her husband, Scott, her mother Helen, her siblings Malena, George (Arynn), Robert (Kathy), and Vaso (Mary), her beloved nephews and nieces, and innumerable relatives and friends whom she considered family.

A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, July 12, at the Alameda Mortuary in Saratoga, CA. The Funeral will be held at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Saratoga, on Saturday, July 13, at 9:00 am. Donations may be made to the cancer research of Dr. Yuman Fong, at City of Hope. May her memory be eternal.





View the online memorial for Christine Adzich Greer Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 9, 2019