|
|
Christine C. Thompson
May 8, 1952 - Sept. 20, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Christine Cecilia Thompson passed away on September 20, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving wife Pamela Keane and son David, a grandson and granddaughter. Born in Los Angeles, CA, Chris was the fifth of the 8 children of Lester and Eileen Thompson: her siblings are Daniel, Kathleen, Maureen, Colleen, John, Dennis and Elsie. She was devoted to a host of nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. For 30 years, Chris edited and published "Cousins", an annual collection of letters that fostered deep connections among three generations of the Thompson Family. Chris graduated from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CSU Fullerton, and UCLA. A 30-year resident of San Jose, Chris had an outstanding career as a Technical Writer in Silicon Valley, beginning her career at Software Publishing Company and retiring from Oracle. Chris and Pam spent winters in Palm Springs where they have numerous friends who will miss her hospitality and wit. Chris loved the theater, classic movies, hosting Oscar parties, camping at Tuolumne Meadows, hiking and was proud to have summitted Mt Whitney.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1200 Redmond Avenue, San Jose.
View the online memorial for Christine C. Thompson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 1, 2019