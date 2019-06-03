In Loving Memory

Christine D. De La Peña

December 29, 1949 - June 3, 2018

Tina, It doesn't seem like a year has gone by already and yet the day after seemed like forever. I just won't accept it, that you are gone. You said to me in a poem "feed not your loneliness on empty days, but fill each waking hour in useful ways and that for your sake and in your name to start out bravely with a smile and live on and do things all the same". Tina, I am trying but it just isn't the same. You made me promise that when you went to Heaven, for me to find someone to love, because you knew I wasn't someone to be alone, that I needed someone to love, like I loved you. Well for some reason, God wants me to wait, because here I am, lonely. I have returned to the church and renewed my faith and have learned that at the right time and the right place, I will find that person. Somehow, somewhere, she is lonely too. You have shown me in so many ways that you are still walking beside me and assuring me that I am not alone. To believe in God and have faith and that all things will work out for the best. Thank you, Tina, God bless you and you will remain in my heart forever. Your Husband, Joe.





