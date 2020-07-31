Christine L. NelsonNov. 6, 1969 - July 25, 2020Resident of San JoseIn loving memory of Christie L. Nelson, who passed far too soon on July 25, 2020. She is dearly loved by her two children, Jamie and Cassidy, her father Tom, and brothers Dennis, John and Tom, as well as many more friends and family members. Christie worked for ten years at Stevens Creek Toyota, and 15 years at VTA. Services will be held later, due to pandemic restrictions. In lieu of flowers donations could be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation.