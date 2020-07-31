1/1
Christine L. Nelson
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine L. Nelson
Nov. 6, 1969 - July 25, 2020
Resident of San Jose
In loving memory of Christie L. Nelson, who passed far too soon on July 25, 2020. She is dearly loved by her two children, Jamie and Cassidy, her father Tom, and brothers Dennis, John and Tom, as well as many more friends and family members. Christie worked for ten years at Stevens Creek Toyota, and 15 years at VTA. Services will be held later, due to pandemic restrictions. In lieu of flowers donations could be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation.


View the online memorial for Christine L. Nelson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved