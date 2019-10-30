Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Morgan Hill Cultural Center
17000 Monterey Road
Morgan Hill, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Davids
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Laree Davids


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Laree Davids Obituary
Christine Laree Davids
June 3, 1959 - October 13, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
Christine Laree Davids slipped from this world to the next on October 13, 2019 at the age of 60.
A mighty warrior, literary scholar, teacher, caregiver, and guiding light in a sea of darkness.
Loving sister to Gregory Davids. You will be sorely missed Cochise. Love you always, Greggers.
A Celebration of Life will be held November 5, 2019 at the Morgan Hill Cultural Center at 17000 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037, in the El Torro Room from 2pm to 6pm.


View the online memorial for Christine Laree Davids
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.