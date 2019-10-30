|
|
Christine Laree Davids
June 3, 1959 - October 13, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
Christine Laree Davids slipped from this world to the next on October 13, 2019 at the age of 60.
A mighty warrior, literary scholar, teacher, caregiver, and guiding light in a sea of darkness.
Loving sister to Gregory Davids. You will be sorely missed Cochise. Love you always, Greggers.
A Celebration of Life will be held November 5, 2019 at the Morgan Hill Cultural Center at 17000 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037, in the El Torro Room from 2pm to 6pm.
View the online memorial for Christine Laree Davids
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 30, 2019