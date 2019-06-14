Christine Mack

November 11, 1932 -May 19, 2019

Resident of Mountain View

Christine Ellis Mack, aged 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Mountain View surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

She was born on November 11, 1932 in San Jose to Calliope and Nicholas Ellis the youngest of five children. She graduated from Lincoln High School in San Jose and attended the University of California at Berkeley and was also a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority House.

On November 17, 1951 Christine married her wonderful husband George H. Mack and settled in San Francisco, moving to Palo Alto and eventually Los Altos Hills to raise their family. After her husband passed away in 1976 she began her vibrant career becoming the President of the Credit Union at Syntex Corporation in Palo Alto. She thrived there for over twenty years.

In her retirement years she enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and friends, travel and maintaining her beautiful home and garden. She regularly enjoyed her strolls through downtown Los Altos, playing bridge and following the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors.

Christine is survived by her two daughters, Erika Mack Ameri and Holly Elizabeth Mack, her son-in-law Amir Ameri as well as her devoted grandchildren Adriana Ameri and Tessa & Charlie Salazar and many special nieces, nephews and her cousin Christina Spirakis.

Private memorial services will be held at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco on Thursday, June 20.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Cathedral in San Francisco or to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in San Jose.





