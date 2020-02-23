|
Christine Tetak
June 28, 1947 - February 15, 2020
Hawi, HI
Aloha, Christine Marie Taylor Sprowl Tetak, 72 of Hawi, HI, formally of Los Gatos, passed away on February 15, 2020 in Honolulu, HI surrounded in love by her devoted husband, children, and niece. She was born on June 28, 1947 in Santa Monica, CA. She is survived by her spouse, Bob Tetak, ex-spouse Allen Sprowl, son, Ryan Sprowl, daughters, Kelly Tavarez (Robert) and Amy Gibson (Scott), step kids, John Tetak, Daniel Tetak (Jeanette), Jami Dahl (Owen), sister, Katherine Palmer (Gordon), niece, Heather Young, nephew Troy Young, cousins, Steven Brackett (Margaret) and Bob Brackett, grandchildren, Matthew Sprowl, Alexander Tavarez, Br. Grant Tavarez, Jacqueline Tavarez, Christian Sprowl, George Tavarez, Makayla Bush, Maximilian Tavarez, Miles Bush, Bernadette Tavarez, Mary Tavarez, Blaise Tavarez, and Sophia Tavarez.
We will miss your beautiful smile! A hui hou kakou (until we meet again)
