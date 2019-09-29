|
|
Christopher G. Ogaz
Resident of Mountain View
103 yrs. old passed to see the Lord on Sept. 24 at 2:20 p.m. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, April 12, 1916 in a neighborhood of Five Points. He attended St. Mary's school and worked on the family farm and mountain ranch during the depression. Chris joined the US Army Corps of Engineers in 1940. He helped with the construction of Ft. Ord, and served in North Africa, Italy, and Europe during WWII, and was discharged honorably as a T/Sgt. in 1945. Chris attended UNM on the GI Bill. He married Helen M. (née) Sanchez at St Felipe de Neri Catholic Church on Sept. 20,1948 in Old Town Albuquerque. They had two children Michael born '51 and Elizabeth born '53. He was a member of Knights of Columbus in the parish of San Felipe de Neri. Chris relocated to SF, where he worked for the Boys Club, and then started his career at NASA Ames as a calibration technician for pressure instruments. Chris and Helen settled in Mtn.View in 1956; he was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. A devout Catholic, he volunteered at church as an usher and at the school festival, men's club, and the PTG. He had two more children Phillip '58 and Jerry '63. He also volunteered as a scout leader. He retired from Lockheed Missiles and Space in 1981. Chris was a good man, loving husband, devoted father, and grandfather. He recently celebrated his 71st wedding Anniversary from his bed. He is survived by his wife Helen, four children, and seven grandchildren.
Viewing to begin at 5 pm, followed by the Rosary and remembrances at 7 pm will be held Thurs, Oct 3rd at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W. El Camino Real, Mtn. View. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 582 Hope St., Mtn. View, Fri., Oct 4th at 11 am. Interment with military honors to follow Mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos. In lieu of flowers the family would like Mass intentions for Chris Ogaz, or donations to: garysinisefoundation.org (military non-profit).
View the online memorial for Christopher G. Ogaz
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 29, 2019