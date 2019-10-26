|
Christopher Heeter
Aug. 13, 1956 - Oct. 4, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Christopher Warren Heeter
Chris passed away unexpectedly at his home of 30 years.
Born to Robert and Carol Heeter of Saratoga; Chris grew up alongside the beloved Saratoga creek where he became a lover of all things in nature. He became a renowned body surfer as he gravitated to the coast. Throughout his life he remained drawn to the ocean, waves and the many people who adored his free spirit.
Chris was preceded in death by his loving mother Carol. He is survived by his daughter Emily, granddaughter Jade, father Bob (95), brother Doug (Heidi), and sister Susie (Steve).
Chris will be celebrated on Nov. 3, 1pm on the beach at 14th Ave. Santa Cruz, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 26, 2019