Christopher HerrickMay 27, 1987 - July 2020Ione, CaliforniaChristopher Robert Herrick, 33, passed away on July 17th, 2020. The resident of Ione, California was born on May 27th, 1987 in San Jose, California to David and Sheila Herrick. He is survived by his parents and three siblings, Jason, Nathan, and Scott.Chris graduated from Gunderson High School in San Jose and also from the University of Tennessee. He has been described as a man who "lived life to the fullest", attending concerts and sporting events as often as possible.Chris was a fan of the Grateful Dead but truly enjoyed a wide variety of music. He played the guitar for much of his life.In addition to a love of music and sports, Chris never missed a family gathering. Whenever there was a birthday or holiday coming up, Chris would be the first one to pick up the phone and start making plans.Memorial service is being held on Thursday, September 10th at 1:00PM at Sunset View Cemetery in Jackson, California. 209-223-0793 Daneri Mortuary