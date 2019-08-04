|
Christopher Hogan
June 23, 1955 - July 16, 2019
Morgan Hill
Christopher Hogan, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, July 16th in Morgan Hill after living twenty years with Multiple Sclerosis.
He was known for his positive attitude, beautiful smile, and the wise insights that he shared when they were most needed. A favorite saying of his was "It is what it is," which perfectly summed up the grace with which he navigated life. A trailblazer, he was at the forefront of the microbrew beer industry with Microbrew To You. Born in Lynn, MA, he lived a rich life during which he hiked the Appalachian Trail and contributed generously to his communities including Olympic Village Inn, First Lego League, and the arts community of San Jose. He always had music playing and loved Jazz most of all. He also had an amazing knowledge base that he could recall at will, which made him a fantastic conversationalist.
He was predeceased by his parents John E. Hogan Jr. (1984) and Lola DiVirgilio Hogan (2019). Chris is lovingly remembered by his children, Greg and Luna, as well as his siblings: Angela, Teresa, Gail, Jennifer, and Mike and his many cousins and nieces.
A celebration of his life will be held on September 1st, 2019 at Gilroy's Old City Hall from 12PM – 3PM.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019