Christopher Michael Lundin
December 21, 1952 - June 4, 2020
Resident of Palo Alto
Christopher Lundin passed away unexpectedly the morning of June 4th at home in Palo Alto. He was born in San Francisco to his parents, Walter Crocker and Alice Ferrera Lundin. He attended school in Palo Alto and earned a B.S. in Business from Notre Dame de Namur University.
Chris met his wife, Nora, at church and they were wed two years later on August 17, 1974. They were married almost forty-six years, and raised three daughters. Chris dedicated more than fifty years to the St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, playing music and volunteering.
His work life included ten years at Southern Pacific Railroad in San Francisco and thirty-four years at Stanford University in the IT department. In 2002, he was awarded the Amy J. Blue Award, an award that honors staff who are exceptionally dedicated and passionate about their work. He retired in December 2019.
One of his passions was to support peace and justice through organizations such as Peninsula Interfaith Action (PIA) and Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice (MVPJ). Another one was music. He loved to play with others, singing Christmas carols at Juvenile Hall, providing music for St. Elizabeth Seton School and mentoring young musicians and singers on Sundays. In 1984, he and a group of friends started the All Name No Star Band, playing rock-n-roll oldies for 20+ years.
Chris is survived by his wife, Nora, children, Sarah Wilson (Dave), Stephanie Lundin-Mizel (Melissa), and Kerry (Austin Shaffer), father, Walter C. Lundin, siblings, Mark (Carolyn), Walt Jr., Kathy Burns (Terry) and Alison, grandchildren, Everett, Alice, Tyler, Ava, Austin II. His mother, Alice Ferrera Lundin, preceded him in death.
A funeral Mass is planned for June 20, 2020 at 10:30am and will be streamed online. A link to the Mass will be posted at www.paloaltocatholic.net. Private interment will be at Gate of Heaven.
Donations in his honor may be made to St. Elizabeth Seton School, 1095 Channing Ave., Palo Alto, CA 94301 or Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice, c/o First Presbyterian Church, 1140 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301.
View the online memorial for Christopher Michael Lundin
December 21, 1952 - June 4, 2020
Resident of Palo Alto
Christopher Lundin passed away unexpectedly the morning of June 4th at home in Palo Alto. He was born in San Francisco to his parents, Walter Crocker and Alice Ferrera Lundin. He attended school in Palo Alto and earned a B.S. in Business from Notre Dame de Namur University.
Chris met his wife, Nora, at church and they were wed two years later on August 17, 1974. They were married almost forty-six years, and raised three daughters. Chris dedicated more than fifty years to the St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, playing music and volunteering.
His work life included ten years at Southern Pacific Railroad in San Francisco and thirty-four years at Stanford University in the IT department. In 2002, he was awarded the Amy J. Blue Award, an award that honors staff who are exceptionally dedicated and passionate about their work. He retired in December 2019.
One of his passions was to support peace and justice through organizations such as Peninsula Interfaith Action (PIA) and Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice (MVPJ). Another one was music. He loved to play with others, singing Christmas carols at Juvenile Hall, providing music for St. Elizabeth Seton School and mentoring young musicians and singers on Sundays. In 1984, he and a group of friends started the All Name No Star Band, playing rock-n-roll oldies for 20+ years.
Chris is survived by his wife, Nora, children, Sarah Wilson (Dave), Stephanie Lundin-Mizel (Melissa), and Kerry (Austin Shaffer), father, Walter C. Lundin, siblings, Mark (Carolyn), Walt Jr., Kathy Burns (Terry) and Alison, grandchildren, Everett, Alice, Tyler, Ava, Austin II. His mother, Alice Ferrera Lundin, preceded him in death.
A funeral Mass is planned for June 20, 2020 at 10:30am and will be streamed online. A link to the Mass will be posted at www.paloaltocatholic.net. Private interment will be at Gate of Heaven.
Donations in his honor may be made to St. Elizabeth Seton School, 1095 Channing Ave., Palo Alto, CA 94301 or Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice, c/o First Presbyterian Church, 1140 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301.
View the online memorial for Christopher Michael Lundin
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.