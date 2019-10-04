|
Christopher Sugimoto
October 13, 1980 - September 11, 2019
Resident of Hilo, Hawaii
Christopher Ryan Sugimoto, 38, died Sept 11, 2019 in Hilo, Hawaii from complications of a severe asthma attack. Though he grew up in San Jose, Ca., Christopher considered Hawaii to be his home. He graduated with a BS in Justice Studies from San Jose State University in 2008 and proudly served as a Police Officer with the Hawaii Police Department for the last 5 years.
Uniquely Christopher, he had integrity and focus and his achievement of his goal to become a police officer was a testament to his indomitable spirit. He was generous and funny, and enjoyed gatherings with friends and family, from the beaches of Hawaii to the slopes of Lake Tahoe. His last kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.
Survived by mother, Jill Fraka (Bob), father Dennis Sugimoto (Kathy), sister Lindsay Fraka, grandparents Robert and Shirley Goldman and many other loving relatives and friends. His ashes will be scattered privately in his favorite places and friends are encouraged to gather to raise a glass in his memory.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 4, 2019