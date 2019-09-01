|
|
Christopher "Chris" Warren Arnold
July 1958, August 27, 2019
New Orleans
Chris Arnold passed away quietly August 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Chris was a loving husband, son and brother. He is survived by his wife Rosie Barker of New Orleans, LA, parents Ed and Mary Arnold, brothers Phil (Helen) of Redwood City, CA, Geoff (Karen) of San Jose, CA and sister Sonia of Eagle, CO . He has five nieces and nephews that he loved and enjoyed watching grow up into amazing young adults; Claire, Tyler, Alexandra, Remy and Anatole Arnold.
He was born in Everett, Washington in July 1958. He grew up in Nyack, NY and spent much of his adult life in Northern California until finally moving to New Orleans after marrying Rosie Barker in 2009. An aviation mechanic and pilot by trade, he graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL in 1981. He was an amazing craftsman who could build or repair anything. Chris was affectionately called "Walt" because he could make anything, like Walt Disney. He co-owned a skydiving air service company in Hollister, CA for many years. He is one of very few pilots who has more takeoffs and landings than hours flown in his logbook. He piloted and owned a number of aircraft including two King Airs, a Norseman, Shorts Sky Van, Twin Beech, Apache, Bonanza, Sitabria and an Enstrom helicopter. He also modified L-39 jet trainers to win the Reno Air Races. His work was admired by all.
Chris was an adventuring spirit who sailed and flew to many remote parts of the world for fun and work. Rosie accompanied him on several of these trips. A Celebration of Life will be held September 28, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers feel free to donate here: https://www.ccalliance.org/donate
View the online memorial for Christopher "Chris" Warren Arnold
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 1, 2019