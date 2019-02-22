Chuck Ashton

Aug. 13, 1948 - Jan. 23, 2019

Redwood City

Chuck Ashton passed away on January 23, 2019 in San Jose after a long illness. Mr. Ashton graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School and San Jose State. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Master of Arts Degree in Library Science. Mr. Ashton worked in the Youth and Services Division at the Redwood City Public Library for 34 years. As the Head Children's Librarian, Mr. Ashton was well known for his puppet shows, storytelling, and guitar playing. Through his creative storytelling and music, Mr. Ashton inspired countless children to read and love books and was a strong advocate for literacy. Mr. Ashton received the Librarian of the Year Award in 2003-2004 from the California State Library. He earned various nicknames such as "The Pied Piper of Redwood City" and "The Library Guy." Mr. Ashton was an avid sports fan of the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors. Mr. Ashton was the son of the late Charles James Ashton and Irene Ashton. He is survived by his brother, Neal Ashton, his sister-in-law Nancy Ashton as well as his ex-wife, Mary McGrath and her two children, Casey (McGrath) Robinson and Max McGrath. Chuck was loved by all in the community.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Ashton will be occurring at the Redwood City Downtown Public Library on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00PM-4:00PM. All are welcome to attend. The location is at 1044 Middlefield Road, Redwood City, CA 94063 in the Community Room on the second floor.





View the online memorial for Chuck Ashton Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary