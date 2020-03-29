|
Chulho Park
Aug. 17, 1954 - Mar. 14, 2020
Resident of Los Altos
Dedicated, hard working, and always there for his family, Chulho passed away on March 14 at the age of 65.
Chulho was born in South Korea and was a proud alumni of Kyunggi High School and Seoul National University. He moved to the Bay Area to study at Stanford and received his PhD in 1988. Chulho spent his entire career in the Silicon Valley as a consultant for emerging technologies. He loved his work and also enjoyed playing golf, cooking, and going on trips with his family.
Chulho passed after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by his devoted wife, son and daughter.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 29, 2020