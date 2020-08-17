Chyrlee ( Sherry) MorimotoSept.3, 1943-Aug. 5, 2020Resident of San JoseSherry Morimoto entered into eternal rest with our God on Aug. 5, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Mutsuo Morimoto; her children Rodney & Pamela Whitacre-Morimoto, Robert & Stacy Whitacre, Kimiyo & Greg Cordero and grandchildren Skylar and Takeo. She was preceded in death by her grandson Coby Crider and sister Renee Silberhorn. She leaves behind her loving sister Pamela Roy, brother Mark Landman, aunt Jeanie Rhodes as well as many other family members and friends.