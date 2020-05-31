Cinthia Len EckertJuly 25, 1959 - May 22, 2020Resident of San JoseCinthia Len Eckert passed on May 22, 2020 at the age of 60. She was a San Jose native and a member of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe. She is preceded in death by her parents Vern & Thelma Allen. She is survived by her husband of 35 years John Eckert & daughter Tara Eckert; sisters Sandra & Pam; and brothers Dale & Donny.During her later years, equipped with her love of dogs & her cell phone, Cindy became a "pet detective". She devoted many hours, daily, scanning for lost or found pets on social media all across California. She helped many pet owners in any way she could to reunite owners with their fur-babies.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Cindy has requested in lieu of flowers to make a donation to a local animal shelter or rescue.