Claire Anne Batistich
1923 - 2020
Claire Anne Batistich
Dec. 6, 1923 - April 26, 2020
Resident of Los Altos Hills
Claire Anne Batistich of Los Altos Hills died peacefully on April 26 surrounded by her family. Claire is survived by her children, Gary Batistich of Los Altos Hills and Gay Batistich Abuel-Saud of Redwood City. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Sarah, Sophia, Sonia and Zachary. She is preceded by her daughter Janice Batistich and her husband Johnny Batistich. She resided in Los Altos Hills for nearly sixty years.
She was born in Sunnyvale on Dec. 6, 1923 to Croatian immigrants, John and Mary Vidovich. She grew up as a rancher's daughter, cutting apricots every summer throughout her youth. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1942. Upon graduation, she received her degree from Heald's Business College, which then led to a job working as a secretary for NASA at Moffett Field in Mountain View. She made many lifelong friends while working there.
Claire was introduced to her future husband, Johnny Batistich, by her parents at a Croatian function in 1946. They were married a year later on August 10,1947. They had 3 children, Janice, Gary and Gay. Claire loved to garden, cook, travel, and host their many friends at their home in Los Altos Hills. She was a devoted wife, mother, friend, and grandmother and her feisty spirit will be missed.
Memorial service in her honor to be held at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
