Claire Ledig Jenkins
July 2, 1924 - May 25, 2019
Resident of Willow Glen
A long time resident of Willow Glen, Claire Ledig Jenkins passed away gently on May 25, 2019, surrounded by family. Claire was born on July 2, 1924. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Garfield Jenkins.
Claire is survived by her three children, Brian Ledig, Susan Page and Karl Ledig and her stepchildren Michael Wilfong, Noli Farwell, David Wilfong, Lynn Edwards, Steven Jenkins, and Keith Jenkins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, beginning at 11:30 am at the Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel, 710 Willow St. San Jose, CA 95125.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 23, 2019